Tunisia bans disposable plastic shopping bags

In an effort to reduce plastic waste, shoppers will no longer be able to get single-use bags at supermarkets. If you happen to be shopping for groceries in Tunisia, you won't be able to get a free, thin plastic bag in which to take home your purchases.

