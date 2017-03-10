Tunisia, Algeria sign agreements during Tunisian-Algerian Joint Commission

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed welcomes his Algerian counterpart Abdelmalek Sellal at an airport in Tunis, capital of Tunisia, on March 9, 2017. The Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal and his Tunisian counterpart Youssef Chahed co-presided on Thursday the 21st session of the Tunisian-Algerian joint high commission during which several agreements were signed between the two neighboring countries.

