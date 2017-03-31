Mum who lost son, brother and dad in ...

Mum who lost son, brother and dad in Tunisia beach massacre demands better security

Brave mother Suzanne Evans told how she wants the travel agency business to change in the wake of the Tunisian massacre that cost her a son, a father and a brother. Speaking for the first time since a coroner ruled 30 Britons were unlawfully killed in the massacre, Suzanne told the Sunday Mercury how the deaths of her 19-year-old son Joel, father Charles, 78, and brother Adrian have left her devatsted.

