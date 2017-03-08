Monia Mazigh's Hope Has Two Daughters, Eddy Weetaltuk's From the...
Monia Mazigh's Hope Has Two Daughters, Eddy Weetaltuk's From the Tundra to the Trenches, and Marianne Apostolides's Deep Salt Water, reviewed Add to ... Monia Mazigh's latest novel takes readers through a cycle of hope, uprising, despair and hope again in a story of two girls awakened by civil unrest. Hope Has Two Daughters opens in 1984: Nadia nears completing her lycA©e studies when the bread riots rock Tunisia and rent the fabric of Nadia's stable but restrictive upbringing.
