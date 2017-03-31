Merkel Defends German Policies Amid T...

Merkel Defends German Policies Amid Turkish Anger Over Blocked Rally

Alliance News via Morning Star, UK March 3, 2017 Friday 4:46 PM GMT Merkel Defends German Policies Amid Turkish Anger Over Blocked Rally BERLIN - A pair of small German towns have become the latest flashpoints in worsening diplomatic tensions between Ankara and Berlin, as Chancellor Angela Merkel defended decisions to cancel a rally backing political changes in Turkey. Merkel on Friday defended the decision of officials in the town of Gaggenau to halt a political rally there, drawing a stream of attacks from Turkey, including from Ankara's top diplomat, who threatened retaliation to the town's move.

Chicago, IL

