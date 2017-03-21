Mark Hamill shares 'Star Wars' photo ...

Mark Hamill shares 'Star Wars' photo from first shoot day as Luke Skywalker

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford began filming George Lucas' Star Wars saga. On Saturday, Hamill shared a throwback photo from his first day at work, wearing his Luke Skywalker garb in the Tunisian desert that served as the set for Tatooine.

