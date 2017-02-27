Man with ties to Berlin terror suspec...

Man with ties to Berlin terror suspect held in Tunisia

Tunis, Feb 28 Security forces in eastern Tunisia on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of close links to Anis Amri, the Islamic State supporter who allegedly drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people, local reports said. The unnamed man was held in the coastal city of a Sfax and was expelled from Germany last year, the local media reports said citing investigators.

Chicago, IL

