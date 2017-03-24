Kenya Prisons face FAP of Cameroon at Africa Club Championship

Reigning national champions Kenya Prisons will face FAP of Cameroon this Sunday in the classification match of the ongoing Africa men's volleyball club championship after losing by three straight sets in the quarterfinals to powerhouse Al Ahly of Egypt in Tunis, Tunisia. The Prison Warders finished second in group 'D' behind hosts Sahel to advance to the last eight but could not match the prowess of the North Africans.

