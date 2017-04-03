Iranian, Algerian culture ministers m...

Iranian, Algerian culture ministers meet in Algiers

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Tehran Times

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Reza Salehi-Amiri met Algerian Culture Minister Azzedine Mihoubi in Algiers on Monday The expansion of cultural cooperation was discussed during the meeting, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced in a press release on Tuesday. "Iran is ready to cooperate with Algeria in art and cultural fields to familiarize Algerian people with Iranian culture," Salehi-Amiri said.

