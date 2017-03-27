IOF President's Award honors global osteoporosis experts and advocates
The International Osteoporosis Foundation has presented awards to individual members in recognition of their dedication to the work of IOF and commitment to advancing education and awareness in their regions IMAGE: John A Kanis presenting the 2017 IOF President's Award to IOF members from different regions of the world : John Kanis, Marija Tamulaitiene , Vidmantas Alekna , Jorge Morales... view more Seven leading osteoporosis experts and advocates have received the 2017 International Osteoporosis Foundation President's Award in recognition of their contributions to IOF and their commitment to advancing education and awareness in the field within their regions.
