His Majesty Sultan Qaboos congratulates Tunisian president
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Republic of Tunisia on the occasion of his country's Independence Anniversary.
