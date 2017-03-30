Germany deporting more 'potential att...

Germany deporting more 'potential attackers' after Berlin attack

Germany has deported 10 potential attackers since January as part of a tougher approach towards failed asylum seekers after one of them killed 12 people in an attack on a Berlin Christmas market, security sources said on Thursday. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and other top officials have been pushing for quicker deportations of those denied asylum, while working with Morocco, Tunisia and other countries to speed up the repatriation process.

