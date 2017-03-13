Germany agrees to deport Tunisian wanted over 2015 museum attack
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Sunday that a Tunisian man wanted in his homeland for his possible involvement in a deadly attack on a Tunis museum in 2015 can be deported. "I can confirm that the talks between us and the Tunisian side have been successful.
