German politicians warned about Christmas market attacker nine months before massacre

Evidence has emerged in Germany that politicians were warned nine months before Berlin's Christmas market massacre that Islamic State disciple Anis Amri was plotting carnage. The State Criminal Office in North Rhine-Westphalia made Tunisian-born Amri's lethal intentions known to authorities in March 2016, reports the Daily Mail .

Chicago, IL

