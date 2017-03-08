German efforts to deport North Africans thwarted by upper house
Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday rejected a law already approved by the lower house to classify Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia as safe countries of origin that would make it easier to deport failed asylum seekers from those states. The law, which passed through the Bundestag lower house in May, would have allowed authorities to speed up the processing of asylum seekers from those countries and then deport them if their applications were rejected.
