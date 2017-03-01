Dispatch, Viking Sky: The joys of off-season Med cruising
Correspondent Marilyn Green is sailing on the new Viking Sky. Read her first dispatch here ; her second dispatch follows: What a difference 25 or 30 degrees makes! So many times I've wandered around the southern Mediterranean in the summer heat and crowded streets, and had to go back to the ship before I was ready, out of sheer exhaustion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Travel Weekly.
