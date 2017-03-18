Dear President Trump: Do you want to be on the side of the torturers or the tortured?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump holds up an executive order, "Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch," after signing it in the Oval Office on March 13. My research into pro-democracy political movements often brings me together with people who have suffered in the most direct ways for their beliefs. Not long ago, I had a conversation with Said Ferjani, who as a young Islamist activist was jailed by the Tunisian authorities after participating in a failed coup attempt in 1987.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.