Crocodile tears at Tunisian zoo

The animal died after being hit on the head by two large rocks late Tuesday afternoon, Amor Ennaifer, a vet at the zoo said. A crocodile at a Tunisian zoo was stoned a to death by a group of tourists, authorities in the capital said Wednesday, denouncing the "savage" act.

Chicago, IL

