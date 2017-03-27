.com | Tunisians demand change to Muslim marriage decree

.com | Tunisians demand change to Mus...

16 hrs ago

An alliance of Tunisian human rights groups on Monday called on authorities to scrap a 1973 decree that bans Muslim women from marrying non-Muslims. The alliance of some 60 groups signed a statement calling for the decree to be revoked, saying it undermines "a fundamental human right: which is the right to choose a spouse".

