Armed man arrested trying to enter Tunisian parliament

Yesterday

An armed man was arrested trying to enter the Tunisian parliament in Tunis on Tuesday, officials said. A parliamentary official told Reuters the man was stopped at a scanner at the entrance to the parliament building.

Chicago, IL

