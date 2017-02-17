Your daily briefing on China

China is firmly against rising protectionism and will take "all necessary measures" to defend the legal interests of its exporting companies, a commerce official said Thursday. "The government will launch diplomatic negotiations, push for dialogue and cooperation, and help domestic industry associations and businesses respond to lawsuits," said Sun Jiwen, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, during a press conference.

