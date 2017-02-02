World briefs: Police arrest Tunisian linked to Islamic State attacks

Police on Wednesday arrested an asylum seeker from Tunisia on suspicion of plotting an Islamic State-linked terrorist attack in Germany in a case that is drawing parallels with a deadly Christmas market attack. The 36-year-old suspect also was wanted by Tunisian authorities in connection with a 2015 attack on the Bardo National Museum in Tunis, which killed more than 20 people, and an Islamic State attempt to take control of the Tunisian border town Ben Gardane last year.

