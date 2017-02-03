Will the Next Arab Revolt Be in Algeria?by Benjamin WeinthalA...

Will the Next Arab Revolt Be in Alger...

Will the Next Arab Revolt Be in Algeria?by Benjamin Weinthal

Friday Feb 3

Six years after leaders in the fellow North African states of Tunisia and Egypt were ousted, simmering instability in Algeria could lead to the ouster of its longtime president as well. The consequences for the U.S. of a failed Algerian state must not be minimized.

Chicago, IL

