Union Minister M.J. Akbar to visit Tunisia from Feb. 26 to 28
New Delhi , Feb. 23 : Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar will pay an official visit to Tunisia from February 26 to 28. During his visit, Akbar will hold meetings with several leaders including, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, Minister of Energy, Mining and Renewable Energy, Hela Cheikhrouhou and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Sabri Bachtobji. He will also interact with the business community to be organised by the apex chamber of commerce and industry, UTICA to identify potential areas of trade and investment.
