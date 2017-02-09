UN expert: Tunisia should speed up re...

UN expert: Tunisia should speed up reviews of terror cases

A U.N. human rights expert is urging Tunisian authorities to expedite judicial processing of more than 1,500 people accused of terrorist acts, saying nearly all are lingering in provisional detention without having been convicted of any crimes. Ben Emmerson, a special rapporteur on human rights amid the fight against terrorism, has aired concerns about prolonged detention, allegations of torture, and restrictions on the movement of terror suspects.

Chicago, IL

