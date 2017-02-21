Tunisian protest singer Emel Mathlout...

Tunisian protest singer Emel Mathlouthi releasing a new LP on Partisan, touring

Emel Mathlouthi is a Tunisian singer/songwriter living in New York, where she recently relocated from Paris, where she moved in 2008 after her music was banned in Tunisia during the rule of Ben Ali "because she sang about liberty and corruption." She released her debut album Kelmti Horra on the French label World Village in 2012, and now she's signed to US label Partisan Records and set to release her sophomore album Ensen this Friday .

