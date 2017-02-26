Tunisia to Accelerate Reforms as IMF ...

Tunisia to Accelerate Reforms as IMF Freezes Loan: Minister

Tunisia plans to sell stakes in three state-owned banks this year and cut up to 10,000 public sector jobs as part of reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund , which has frozen the second tranche of a loan, the finance minister said. Six years after its 2011 pro-democracy uprising, Tunisia is struggling to make economic progress.

