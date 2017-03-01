Tunisia says six guards charged in 2015 hotel attack probe
A Tunisian investigative judge has charged six security guards with failing to help tourists under attack during a 2015 massacre at a beach resort claimed by Islamic State, a counter-terrorism official said on Tuesday. The details were revealed after a British inquiry on Tuesday found Tunisian security forces had let down the victims of the 2015 beach hotel shooting, making "deliberate and unjustifiable" delays in their journey to the scene.
