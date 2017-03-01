Tunisia says six guards charged in 20...

Tunisia says six guards charged in 2015 hotel attack probe

Yesterday

A Tunisian investigative judge has charged six security guards with failing to help tourists under attack during a 2015 massacre at a beach resort claimed by Islamic State, a counter-terrorism official said on Tuesday. The details were revealed after a British inquiry on Tuesday found Tunisian security forces had let down the victims of the 2015 beach hotel shooting, making "deliberate and unjustifiable" delays in their journey to the scene.

Chicago, IL

