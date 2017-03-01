Tunisia lures more Chinese tourists a...

Tunisia lures more Chinese tourists after visa exemption

A cave hotel in Tunisia [Xinhua Photo] Tunisia, a North African country rich in tourism resources, has become an attractive destination after it decided to exempt entry visas for Chinese citizens since mid-February. While the Chinese market is a potential and a strong growth, Tunisia is preparing in equipment and in service to host the Chinese clients better since they are considered as a market of hope.

