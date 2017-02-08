Tunisia cop 'cowards' froze as beach ...

Tunisia cop 'cowards' froze as beach Brits died in massacre, inquest hears

The court heard that Seifeddine Rezgui's rampage could have been stopped within five minutes but security forces lacked the courage to confront him Tunisian security forces stood around and watched as a jihadi slaughtered Brit holidaymakers in a beach attack , an inquest was told today. Some, in acts of "simple cowardice", refused to even go to the hotel while another stripped off his uniform and hid among terrified witnesses.

Chicago, IL

