Tunisia attack: Families want 'neglect' inquest verdict

The deaths of 30 Britons killed in the Tunisia resort attack could have been prevented had a tour operator not acted with "neglect", an inquest has heard. TUI has been accused of failing to vet security at the hotel where a gunman opened fire in Sousse, killing 38. Islamist Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel on 26 June 2015, before he was shot dead by police.

Chicago, IL

