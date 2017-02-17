Tunisia army clashes with militants in mountains, two killed: ministry
Tunisia troops clashed with armed Islamist militants in the remote mountains near the Algerian border on Friday, killing two of them, arresting another and seizing weapons, the defense ministry said. It said the operation took place in Samamma mountains where the security forces since 2015 have been trying to contain small brigades of al Qaeda-linked militants who have used the remote region as a base.
