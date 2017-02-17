Tunisia army clashes with militants i...

Tunisia army clashes with militants in mountains, two killed: ministry

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

Tunisia troops clashed with armed Islamist militants in the remote mountains near the Algerian border on Friday, killing two of them, arresting another and seizing weapons, the defense ministry said. It said the operation took place in Samamma mountains where the security forces since 2015 have been trying to contain small brigades of al Qaeda-linked militants who have used the remote region as a base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC