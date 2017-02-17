Tunisia announces visa exemption for Chinese tourists
Officially from Thursday, the Chinese tourists will benefit from an exemption of entry visa to visit Tunisia, announced the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "From today, the tourists of Chinese nationality will not need a visa to enter Tunisian territory, in the conditions of having a round-trip flight ticket and a valid hotel reservation voucher within 90 days," confirmed to Xinhua, Chafik Hajji, general director of consular affairs in the Ministry.
