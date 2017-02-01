Trudeau to attend funeral for Quebec ...

Trudeau to attend funeral for Quebec City mosque shooting victims

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday will attend the funeral of two Algerians and a Tunisian man killed with three others in a mosque shooting, as he seeks to pull together a nation shaken by the hate crime. People gather for the funeral of three of the six victims of the massacre at the Grand Mosque of Quebec at arrival at the Maurice Richard arena, in Montreal.

