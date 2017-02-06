'Travel agent said Tunisia was 100% s...

'Travel agent said Tunisia was 100% safe', Sousse survivor tells inquest

A survivor of the Sousse terrorist attack said that he was advised by a travel agent that Tunisia was "100% safe", an inquest heard. Paul Thompson said that he and his wife were "pushed" towards choosing Tunisia for a holiday destination by "special offers", weeks after the attack at the Bardo National Museum in the capital in which 24 people died.

Chicago, IL

