'Travel agent said Tunisia was 100% safe', Sousse survivor tells inquest
A survivor of the Sousse terrorist attack said that he was advised by a travel agent that Tunisia was "100% safe", an inquest heard. Paul Thompson said that he and his wife were "pushed" towards choosing Tunisia for a holiday destination by "special offers", weeks after the attack at the Bardo National Museum in the capital in which 24 people died.
