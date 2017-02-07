Tourist claims travel agent told him Tunisia terror resort was '100 per cent safe'

A holidaymaker who was in Sousse on the day of the terrorist attack said he was told by a travel agent it was "100 per cent safe" when he was looking into the trip, an inquest has heard. Paul Thompson said that he and his wife were "pushed" towards choosing Tunisia and were told there were "special deals" on offer just weeks after the attack at the Bardo National Museum in the capital, Tunis, in March 2015 in which 24 people were killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.