Thousands left Tunisia to join ISIS. Now the worry is their return

Saturday Feb 25

Tunisia has sent more fighters abroad to join the ranks of the Islamic State than any other country. And now, as the Islamic State takes a battering on the battlefields of Syria and Iraq, the country is at odds over what to do if and when they come home.

