Terrorist Attack on the Berlin Christmas Market - Have We Learned Any Lessons?

On Monday, 19th December 2016, one of the largest Christmas Markets in Berlin suffered a deadly terror attack that killed 12 people and injured 48. Anis Amri, the 24 year-old Tunisian who drove a stolen truck into pedestrians at the market was named as the prime suspect. Amri had entered Italy with no documentation and was later convicted of committing violent crimes in Italy.

