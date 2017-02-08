Terrorist Attack on the Berlin Christmas Market - Have We Learned Any Lessons?
On Monday, 19th December 2016, one of the largest Christmas Markets in Berlin suffered a deadly terror attack that killed 12 people and injured 48. Anis Amri, the 24 year-old Tunisian who drove a stolen truck into pedestrians at the market was named as the prime suspect. Amri had entered Italy with no documentation and was later convicted of committing violent crimes in Italy.
