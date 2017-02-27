Ten Things You Need to Know Today: Tu...

Ten Things You Need to Know Today: Tuesday 28 Feb 2017

US President Donald Trump will today place a plan before Congress to cut spending on environmental protection and overseas aid in favour of increasing the defence budget - even though the US already spends more on its military than the next eight biggest-spending countries combined. It will be Trump's first speech to Congress.

Chicago, IL

