Police response dubbed 'cowardly' after Lincoln graduate killed in Tunisia attack

The coroner at the inquest into the killing of former Lincoln student Carly Lovett in a terrorist attack on a Tunisian beach has described the police response as "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly." As previously reported, a total of 38 people were killed at a resort near Sousse in June 2015 when an Islamist gunman opened fire.

Chicago, IL

