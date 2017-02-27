Police response dubbed 'cowardly' after Lincoln graduate killed in Tunisia attack

The coroner at the inquest into the killing of former Lincoln student Carly Lovett in a terrorist attack on a Tunisian beach has described the police response as "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly." As previously reported, a total of 38 people were killed at a resort near Sousse in June 2015 when an Islamist gunman opened fire.

