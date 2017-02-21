North African diplomats seek solution...

North African diplomats seek solutions for chaotic Libya

Monday

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Tunisia along with Algeria's African and Arab affairs minister met Sunday and Monday in Tunis to take stock of recent discussions with Libyan political leaders and efforts to avoid fighting. Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Nessma TV that the meeting was moved forward by 10 days out of concern that world powers he did not name could disrupt peace efforts.

