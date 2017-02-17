Merkel to press Tunisia PM on migrant...

Merkel to press Tunisia PM on migrant repatriations

Monday Feb 13 Read more: New Vision

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to press Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed to speed up the return of rejected asylum seekers when he visits Berlin Tuesday. The issue has become more urgent for Germany since the deadly jihadist attack on a Berlin Christmas market last December, blamed on Anis Amri, a Tunisian who should have been sent back months before.

Chicago, IL

