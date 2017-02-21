Joint Effort to Empower the LGBT+ Com...

Joint Effort to Empower the LGBT+ Community in Tunisia

The national Danish organisation LGBT Danmark is currently working closely with the Tunisian LGBT organisation to tackle homophobia and make life better for Tunisia's LGBT+ population. Focus on MENA The Danish-Arab Partnership Programme is Denmark's collaboration project with the Middle East and North Africa focusing on reform and democratisation in the region.

Chicago, IL

