Jihadi launchpad Tunisia hesitates taking extremists back
In this photo dated, Dec. 24, 2016, women demonstrate outside the Tunisian parliament, in Tunis, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC