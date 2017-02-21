Jihadi launchpad Tunisia hesitates ta...

Jihadi launchpad Tunisia hesitates taking extremists back

Friday Feb 24

Tunisia has the unhappy distinction of being one of the world's biggest exporters of jihadi fighters, only to see young men trained by the Islamic State return home to kill Western tourists, soldiers and even an unfortunate shepherd. Now, as the extremists suffer one battlefield defeat after another, Tunisia is being torn by a furious debate over what to do with returnees from among the 3,000 to 6,000 who left - and even how to determine the threat they pose.

Chicago, IL

