Italy expels two Tunisians, one with links to Berlin attacker - ministry

Italy has expelled two Tunisians, one of whom may have had contact with a man who killed 12 people in Berlin when he ploughed a truck through a busy Christmas market, the Italian interior ministry said. It said the name of the 44-year-old Tunisian, who was expelled on Saturday, was registered for a phone number which was found among the contacts of Berlin attacker Anis Amri.

