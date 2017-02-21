Iranian media outlet draws parallels between Mehriban Aliyeva and the ...

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's appointment of his wife as first vice president of the country clearly demonstrates how the population, officials and all citizens of Azerbaijan are ridiculed, Iranian Asiran.com news site writes in an article, entitled "Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev's clownery." The author refers to the notorious appointment, saying: "A simple research suggests that Ilham Aliyev's wife fails to meet the requirements for taking the post of the vice president, which unveils Aliyev's intention to facilitate the transfer of the power to his wife."

