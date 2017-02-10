Incredible photos of mysterious desert ritual
EACH year, in the Tunisian city of Douz on the edge of the Sahara Desert, thousands of people gather to observe a century-old ritual. Over four days they witness and take part in spectacular fantasia displays, public marriages, unusual dances and other celebrations of the unique Bedouin traditions.
