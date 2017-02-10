Incredible photos of mysterious deser...

Incredible photos of mysterious desert ritual

EACH year, in the Tunisian city of Douz on the edge of the Sahara Desert, thousands of people gather to observe a century-old ritual. Over four days they witness and take part in spectacular fantasia displays, public marriages, unusual dances and other celebrations of the unique Bedouin traditions.

