Germany extradites Tunisian linked to Berlin attacker14 min ago
Germany has extradited to Tunisia a man linked to the slain suspect of the deadly Christmas market attack in Berlin, the prosecution in the North African country said today. Amri allegedly rammed a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on December 19, killing 12 people, before being shot dead four days later by police in Italy.
