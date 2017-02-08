German coalition parties agree to tighten security after truck attack

The leaders of Germany's "grand coalition" have agreed to tighten security measures after the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, including tougher steps to deport migrants seen as security risks, officials said on Monday. Leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union , its CSU Bavarian sister party and the Social Democrats , agreed at a meeting in Munich to move ahead with the proposals made last month by Justice Minister Heiko Maas and Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere.

