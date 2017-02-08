German coalition parties agree to tig...

German coalition parties agree to tighten security after truck attack

The leaders of Germany's "grand coalition" have agreed to tighten security measures after the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, including tougher steps to deport migrants seen as security risks, officials said on Monday. Leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union , its CSU Bavarian sister party and the Social Democrats , agreed at a meeting in Munich to move ahead with the proposals made last month by Justice Minister Heiko Maas and Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere.

